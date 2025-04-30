Sooraj Pancholi Fights Back Tears While Promoting First Film Since Acquittal In Jiah Khan's Suicide

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sooraj Pancholi is returning to Bollywood with a new film. He was previously in the spotlight due to the Jiah Khan suicide case. Pancholi has been acquitted of all charges related to Jiah Khan's death.

Sooraj Pancholi, who remained in the spotlight for years due to the abetment charges in the Jiah Khan suicide case, is making a determined comeback to Bollywood. Despite earlier films like Hero, Satellite Shankar and Time to Dance failing to make a significant impact at the box office, the actor has not given up on his cinematic journey.

Sooraj Pancholi is now gearing up for his next film, Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath, which marks his first on-screen appearance since being acquitted in the Jiah Khan case. The project has been directed by Prince Dhiman and written by Kanu Chauhan and Shitiz Srivastava. The historical drama also features Suniel Shetty and Akanksha Sharma in pivotal roles.



At the trailer launch event of Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath, an emotional Sooraj was seen in tears as he expressed heartfelt gratitude to the makers for believing in him and offering him another chance in the industry.



In a video shared on Instagram, Sooraj Pancholi can be heard saying, “Thank you, Kanu sir, for giving me a chance. Uh, thank you."



As he tries to hold back tears, co-star Suniel Shetty reaches out to console him.

At the same event, Suniel Shetty praised Sooraj Pancholi for his dedication and hard work in Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath.

The actor said, “He (Sooraj) has seen a lot. Now, he's got this second chance. Trust me, this is an opportunity the Almighty has given, that Mahadev (Lord Shiva) has given. You'll see it in the film that he's unbelievably good! Every time I see him on screen, it's like I'm watching Ahan. That's the kind of effort he's put in. And the same kind of love," as quoted by News18.



FYI: Sooraj Pancholi was accused by Jiah Khan's family of being involved in her tragic death. Jiah died by suicide in 2013. However, in 2023, a CBI court in Mumbai cleared him of all abetment charges and declared him not guilty.



Coming back to Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath, the film will hit cinema screens on March 14.