<i>Kesari Veer</i> Teaser: Sooraj Pancholi Shines As Warrior Veer Hamirji Gohil

Sooraj Pancholi is all set to make his acting comeback. The actor will be seen in Prince Dhiman's directorial, Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath. Earlier today, the makers dropped the teaser on Instagram.

The teaser introduces Sooraj Pancholi as Veer Hamirji Gohil, an unsung warrior, who was at the heart of the revolt to protect the Somnath temple in Gujarat.

Vivek Oberoi plays the role of the antagonist, who is a chief soldier of the Tughlaq dynasty and is leading the charge to plunder the temple and enforce religious conversions. Suniel Shetty joins the narrative as an important character who stands alongside Veer Hamirji Gohil in the fight to protect the sacred shrine.

Earlier this week, the makers unveiled the motion poster of Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath on Instagram.

The poster featured Sooraj Pancholi looking strong and determined. His face is hidden and his hands are bound in chains. He is holding a trishul—a sign of strength and resilience, and a damru on the other hand. The poster is enhanced by the presence of the majestic Somnath Temple in the background.

The caption read, "Get ready to experience a tale of courage and sacrifice by the unsung warriors of #Somnath! In the auspicious month of #MahaKumbh, watch the teaser of #KesariVeer on Feb 13. Har Har Mahadev!"

Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath promises to vividly recreate the events of the 14th-century AD soldiers, who defended the sacred temple from invasion.

Produced by Kanu Chauhan and Rajen Chauhan, the film is set to release on March 14, 2025.

Sooraj Pancholi made his acting debut in the 2015 film Hero alongside Athiya Shetty.

The actor was away from the big screen for a long time. Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath marks his second project.