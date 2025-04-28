<i>Kesari 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar's Film Sees A Surge On Second Sunday

Akshay Kumar's historical courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, witnessed a significant surge in earnings on its second Sunday.

On Day 10, the film, which also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, collected Rs 8.15 crore at the domestic box office, reported Sacnilk.

Currently, the film stands at a staggering amount of Rs 65.45 crore after its steady collection so far.

Directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari 2 had an overall Hindi Occupancy of 29.02% on April 27, as per the same report.

Although its Morning Shows witnessed 13.51% occupancy, followed by a 33.98% rise in the Afternoon Shows.

Notably, the Evening Shows had 41.74% occupancy, while Night Shows had about 26.86%, indicating a significant positive review from the audience.

A day earlier, film critic Taran Adarsh also talked about the film's significant earnings attributing them to its “powerful content”.

In a post on Instagram, Taran talked about the spiritual sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2019 film Kesari.

He said, “POWER OF SOLID CONTENT... #KesariChapter2 springs a massive surprise – its second Friday collections are close to its first Friday [₹ 7.84 cr], which had the advantage of the #GoodFriday holiday... A rarity in today's times!”

He added, “An excellent 77.78% growth on its second Saturday clearly indicates that the film is here to stay for a while. Another strong showing today [Sunday] should comfortably push #KesariChapter2 past the Rs 65 crore mark.”

The 2 hours 14 minutes film is based on the book - “The Case That Shook The Empire” by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

The historical courtroom drama delves into the life of eminent barrister C Sankaran Nair, which has been portrayed by the lead actor Akshay Kumar, in the light of the horrifying Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place in 1919.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape Of Good Films, Kesari 2 also features R. Madhavan as Adv. Neville McKinley, the lawyer on behalf of the British Empire, who gives a tough time to C Sankaran Nair.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday can be seen as Dilreet Gill, the first woman lawyer in the history of India.

This showcased the actress' versatility in acting in comparison with the previous roles she has portrayed on-screen.