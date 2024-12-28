Keerthy Suresh Schools Paparazzi For Calling Her "Dosa." Watch

Keerthy Suresh is basking in the success of Baby John. FYI: The film also marked her Bollywood debut. Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi are also part of the film. Now, a video of Keerthy's interaction with the paparazzi has surfaced online.

The clip, released on Instagram, opens to Keerthy Suresh, in a denim dress, posing patiently for the paparazzi. During the photo-op, they address her as ‘Kirti' instead of Keerthy. Politely, the actress corrects them saying, “Kirti nahi Keerthy (It is Keerthy, not Kirti).”

A few seconds later, one of the photographers can be heard calling Keerthy Suresh — “dosa”. A visibly miffed Keerthy handles the situation like a boss lady. She says, “Keerthy dosa nahi, Keerthy Suresh. Aur dosa mujhe pasand hai (I am not Keerthy dosa but Keerthy Suresh. But I like dosa)." Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, Baby John, directed by Kalees, is a remake of the 2016 Tamil action thriller Theri. It is presented by Atlee and produced by his wife Priya, alongside Jyoti Deshpande and Murad Khetani. Varun Dhawan essays the role of a police officer and a single father in Baby John. Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav are also a part of the project. Baby John opened in the theatres on Christmas Day, December 25.

Earlier this month, Keerthy Suresh got married to her longtime partner Antony Thattil in Goa. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family members. For the special day, Keerthy picked a traditional red saree. The couple looked oh-so-cute in the wedding pictures. Their pet pooch also featured in one of the pictures. “For the love of NyKe,” read the side note.

Here's another set of romantic pictures from Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil's white wedding.

A prominent face in the South industry, Keerthy Suresh won a National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mahanati.