Keerthy Suresh Jets Off To Goa Ahead Of Her Wedding To Antony Thattil

For all Keerthy Suresh fans, we have some amazing news in store. Of course, it's about her wedding. Rush straight to her Instagram Stories. Keerthy Suresh has reposted a friend's Stories. Here, we can see a few boarding passes for Chennai to Goa. Date: December 5. The note attached to it read, “And, it begins.” She has added a wine glass, cheers emoji and a red heart to it. The hashtag read - “KAwedding”. Keerthy Suresh will marry her long-time partner, businessman Antony Thattil, on December 12.

Before this, Keerthy Suresh's wedding invitation card was leaked on X (formerly Twitter). As per the details on the card, the ceremony will take place on December 12. The note read, “Keerthy Antony WEDDING CEREMONY 12 December 2024. It is our great pleasure to inform you that our daughter is getting married on December 12 in an intimate gathering. We hold your blessings in high regard and sincerely hope you will keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We would be grateful if you could shower your blessings upon them as they begin a new chapter of their lives together. With warm regards and lots of love G Suresh Kumar & Menaka Suresh Kumar.”

When Keerthy Suresh visited the Tirupati temple in November, she told the reporters that she would be marrying Antony Thattil in December. "I am getting married next month. That is why I came for the darshan of Srivaru. The wedding will take place in Goa,” said Keerthy.



Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil made their relationship official with a throwback gem from Diwali. "15 years and counting (infinity symbol and nazar amulet emojis). It has always been Antony x Keerthy (Iykyk) (laughing and red heart emojis),” read Keerthy's note.

Keerthy Suresh will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Baby John.