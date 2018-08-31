Keeping Up With Parents-To-Be Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia in Mumbai.

Angad Bedi, who started filming The Zoya Factor on Monday, managed to get some time off his busy schedule and went on a date with his wife Neha Dhupia on Thursday. After Neha's grand birthday bash in Mumbai earlier this week, parents-to-be Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Bandra last evening. For their day out, the couple was seen sporting casual outfits. Neha totally aced the maternity style as always and looked pretty in a printed green top, which she paired with a black skirt and yellow footwear. Neha accessorised her look with sunglasses and a brown leather tote. Angad too, opted for a casual outfit. He was seen sporting a grey jacket and three-fourths.

Angad Bedia and Neha Dhupia in Bandra. Angad Bedia and Neha Dhupia in Bandra.

After announcing their pregnancy last week, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were frequently spotted making public appearances together. We first got a glimpse of the couple at the Mumbai airport over the weekend.

Angad Bedia and Neha Dhupia at the airport. Angad Bedia and Neha Dhupia at the airport.

The duo even walked the ramp for Payal Singhal's 'The Show Stopping Bride' collection at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced the big news by sharing multiple pictures on their respective social media accounts in which Angad can be seen lovingly pointing towards Neha's baby bump. Neha captioned the post: "Here's to new beginnings. 3 of us."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in a traditional Gurudwara ceremony in Delhi on May 10. The couple shared their news with their fans on social media.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in Netflix's Lust stories. She has featured in films such as Hindi Medium, Singh Is Kinng and Tumhari Sulu among others and she will next be seen in Helicopter Eela.

Angad Bedi is currently shooting for The Zoya Factor, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan. Angad was last seen in the sports biopic Soorma, alongside Taapsee Pannu and Diljit Dosanjh.