For BFF Neha Dhupia, Karan Johar Hosts Blockbuster Birthday Bash

Entertainment | Updated: August 28, 2018 12:09 IST
Neha Dhupia turned 38 on Monday

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Neha Dhupia was dressed in a black dress for the occasion
  2. Neha's birthday bash was also attended by Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal
  3. Angad Bedi also shared a video on Instagram from last night's celebration

Karan Johar hosted a blockbuster birthday bash for his BFF Neha Dhupia, who recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram. Neha Dhupia turned 38 on Monday and making the occasion special for her were her friends from Bollywood. Neha Dhupia's birth celebration was attended by Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Soha Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sahil Sangha, Kabir Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, his wife Tahira Kashyap, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani among others. For her special day, Neha Dhupia was dressed in a black outfit and was spotted making way to the party with husband Angad Bedi. Not to miss is the pregnancy glow on Neha's face.

Here are photos from Neha Dhupia's birthday bash.

 

Shweta Bachchan Nanda arriving at the party

Karan Johar arriving at the party

Soha Ali Khan arriving at the Neha Dhupia's birthday bash

Konkona Sen Sharma arriving at the party

 

Angad Bedi also shared a video on Instagram where Neha can be seen cutting a scrumptious looking birthday cake. The video also features Karan Johar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kabir Khan, Rannvijay, Mini Mathur, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Manish Malhotra among others.

 

 

As mentioned earlier, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced her pregnancy on their respective social media accounts on Friday. The couple shared multiple pictures of them on Instagram and made the special announcement in the most adorable way possible.

 

 

Ha! Turns out this rumor is true.. #3ofus #satnamwaheguru

A post shared by Angad Bedi (@angadbedi) on

 

Filmmaker Karan Johar was one of the first celebs to congratulate the couple. KJo posted Neha and Angad's picture and wrote: "Being a parent is such a blessing. Congratulations to the gorgeous couple on the beginning of another beautiful love."

 

 

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had a hush-hush wedding at a gurudwara in Delhi on May 10. The couple later shared the news with their fans on social media.

