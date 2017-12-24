Kedarnath Makers Are Reportedly Fighting Over Release Date Of Sara Ali Khan's Debut Kedarnath's release date reportedly clashes with the yet-untitled work-in progress Shah Rukh Khan film

Kedarnath is slated to release on December 21, next year Kedarnath's release date reportedly clashes with the yet-untitled work-in progress Shah Rukh Khan film (in which he stars as a dwarf) and that's apparently the reason, Prernaa, who co-owns KriArj Entertainment, wanted to reschedule Kedarnath. "Gattu (Abhishek Kapoor) is hell-bent on releasing Kedarnath on the same Friday as Shah Rukh Khan's latest project directed by Aanand Rai, and that's 21 December," a source told IANS. The source maintains that neither Prernaa nor the director is ready to reconsider each other's suggestions.



"Prernaa who is negotiating with Shah Rukh Khan for a forthcoming film finds even the idea of taking on an SRK film at the box-office to be ridiculous," the source added. Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara co-stars with Sushant Singh Rajput in her maiden Bollywood movie, whose shooting began in September and is currently underway.



Prernaa was reportedly in talks with the 52-year-old superstar to arrive at a middle ground about the two films' release dates when Mr Kapoor reportedly made the abrupt decision to announce Kedarnath's release on Twitter. "To add to her mortification, Gattu went ahead and announced his release date on Twitter at a time when Prernaa was doing her best to convince Shah Rukh that Kedarnath would not clash with Shah Rukh's untitled film directed by Aanand Rai," IANS quoted the source as saying.



Meanwhile, Sara has also reportedly signed up for her second film with KriArj Entertainment, something Kedarnath releases months after Janhvi Kapoor makes her debut in Dhadak (releasing in July next year).



Aanand L Rai directs Shah Rukh Khan in the above mentioned movie, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. While a definite release date has not been announced yet, this is what the director told IANS earlier this year: "



(With IANS inputs)



