Kedarnath Box Office Prediction: Sara Ali Khan And Sushant Singh Rajput's Film Reportedly Gets An 'Ordinary' Opening

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath, which released to mixed reviews on Friday, got an 'ordinary start,' reports Box Office India. Kedarnath got a solo release at the box office this week, with an opening of 15 to 20 percent, states the report. The Abhishek Kapoor-directed film is Sara's debut Bollywood project. Though the film received a lukewarm response, critics have praised Sara's performance. "The opening was not good but it's not too bad either," the Box Office India report states, adding that Kedarnath "can make an impact over the weekend, if it can grow as the opening day number will not be bad."

"A good jump on Saturday could give it a good second day but will depend on the public reports. The film is likely to have best collections in Delhi NCR and the multiplexes of big cities in UP," Box Office India reports.

Meanwhile, at the box office, the performance of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 (Hindi version) has been 'excellent.' 2.0 hit the screens last week and the Hindi version has so far earned Rs 139 crore.

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath is set against the backdrop of 2013 Kedarnath floods. The film's plot is based on the story of a Hindu pilgrim Mukku (Sara), who falls in love with a porter named Mansoor (Sushant), during her trip to Kedarnath shrine.

Kedarnath is Sara's big Bollywood debut and while shooting for the film, she signed up for her second movie - Simmba - which also releases this month. In Rohit Shetty's Simmba, Sara co-stars with Ranveer Singh. The film hits the screens on December 28.

