Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Episode 22 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Was Impressed By This Contestant

Tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 was an eventful one. Host Amitabh Bachchan continued the game with yesterday's rollover contestant Gautam Kumar from Patna, Bihar. He used to work in a biscuit bakery and now works as a gardener in a government office. Gautam Kumar has, on the show, revealed that he wants to become a PCS officer. Mr Kumar played the game successfully and went home with the prize money of Rs 80,000. For the next Fastest Finger First round, Big B asked this question: "Arrange these words in the correct order so that it becomes an idiom that is used for not caring about life - (a)Hatheli, (b)Rakhna, (c)Jaan, (d)Par."

The next contestant to make it to the hot seat was Chhavi Kumar. She is an English teacher. Amitabh Bachchan was super impressed by Chhavi Kumar and her knowledge on various topics. Big B will continue the game with her on Thursday.

Meanwhile, also check out some of the questions asked on tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12:

#Before joining India in 1945, Puducherry was ruled by which colonial power?

#In which sports are the terms "dunk" and "dribble" used?

#The sportsperson seen in this video clip won 2 golds, 1 silver and 1 bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, in which sport?

#The avatar of Lord Vishnu was responsible for "Kaaliya Mardan" and "Putana Vadh"?

#During the term of which prime minister of India were the privy purses given to the rulers of former princely states ended?

#From which city was the Federal Capital Territory of Pakistan created in 1948 following Partition?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 airs on Sony TV at 9 pm from Monday to Friday.

