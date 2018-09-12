Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 Episode 8: Amitabh Bachchan Was Moved By This Contestant's Love Story

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati10. (Image courtesy: tumblr)

The eightth episode of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati began with Sandeep Savliya's turn, a native of Gujarat, who had managed to earn Rs 1,60,000 on Tuesday night's episode. Sandeep, who is a graphic designer, had used all his lifelines on Wednesday's episode and went home with a prize money of Rs 25,00,000. Mr Bachchan, who was quite moved by Sandeep's story of how he got married, especially called his wife Anuradha, who runs a playschool and praised Sandeep for his impressive performance. Sandeep cleared his second last question with the help of 'Ask The Expert' lifeline, in which senior journalist Pankaj Pachauri helped him.

Sandeep then got stuck on the question, where he was asked, "According to the Mahabharat, who was the father of Chitrasena, Vrishasena and Satyasena?" He then opted for his Jodidaar helpline. However, he wasn't quite sure of the answer and decided to quit the game and took home a prize money of Rs 25,00,000.

The second contestant that Mr Bachchan hosted on the hot seat was Shyam Raj, who hails from Dumka, Jharkhand. Shyam answered the Fastest Finger First question correctly.

Here are some of the questions which were asked onKaun Banega Crorepati 10 Episode 8:

Which of these states has the shortest coast line?

Which of these planets has a solid surface?

According to the Mahabharat, who was the father of Chitrasena, Vrishasena and Satyasena?

Shyam Raj's journey will continue in Thursday night's episode. Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony Entertainment Television at 9:00 pm from Monday to Friday.