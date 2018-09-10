Kaun Banega Crorepati 10, Episode 6: This Contestant Can't Stop Chatting With Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (Courtesy SrBachchan)

Highlights Preeti Kimta, who hails from Shimla won Rs 6,40000 Preeti opted to quit the game when she was playing for the 12 lakh bounty The show will continue tomorrow with a fresh contestant

Amitabh Bachchan kick started the week with a brand new episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Big B began the show in his signature super enthusiastic fashion. He welcomed Preeti Kimta, who hails from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Preeti was overwhelmed after she became the first contestant of the week to qualify for the 'Fastest Finger First' round. Much like all the other episode, Amitabh Bachchan started off the game with a brief introduction of the rules and various levels of the game. Preeti introduced herself as a Trained Graduate Teacher (Non-medical) in Government senior secondary school, Sandhu. It was a fun episode, as contestant Preeti Kimta narrated stories about her family, marriage and her husband. Preeti revealed that her husband is an ardent fan of KBC and was desperate to see her on the show.

Preeti Kimta, who had a relatively smooth experience on the 'Hot Seat', opted to quit the game when she was playing for the 12 lakh bounty. Preeti went home with a sum of Rs 6,40000. During the game Preeti exhausted all her 'Lifelines'.

Here are some of the questions which were asked on Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 Episode 6:

Which of these following Hindi Idioms means to promise someone

Which of these piece of clothing is named for its shape

Which of these following is also the name of a popular Microsoft program

In which month are the harvest festivals Pongal, Magh Bihu and Lohri

celebrated

Lakshmana, Bharata and Shatrughna are also known by which names

In which state did the Bharatiya Janata Party from their government for the first time

Who was declared as the winner of National Award for Best actress in 2018

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 will be back tomorrow at the same time on Sony and will air for an hour every day of the week till Friday. The show will continue tomorrow with a fresh contestant.