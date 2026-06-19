Katy Perry Calls Romance With Justin Trudeau "Blessing From God" After Split From Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is opening up about one of the most challenging periods of her life. The singer revealed that she struggled with her mental health during what she described as the "worst year" she has ever experienced, a time that reportedly coincided with her “intense” split from Orlando Bloom in 2025.

During her appearance on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music, Perry said, "Last year was so hard. It was the worst year and the best year. Because there's two sides to every coin, and I decided to look at it as the best."

The singer has since found love with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom she described as a "blessing from God".

"I went to space. I created space for my own life. And then all of a sudden this huge blessing in my life showed up. And everything is really changed and real, grounded and settled, and I'm just so glad I decided to stick around for another year because you know if you just keep on living, life can get better," she added.

Drawing comparisons from her life a year ago, Perry said, "I remember where I was one year ago, exactly this year. Last year, in June, I was in the winter on the Lifetimes tour. I was crying. I was in Adelaide. I had just separated. I had been through a lot of you know, just stuff publicly, privately."

"And I was just like, "holy s**t, this is really intense. Is a person really supposed to feel all this and, or absorb all this? And then my blessing came and it was wonderful. It was like God didn't take me this far to desert me," she mentioned.

Katy Perry ended her relationship with Orlando Bloom in June 2025 after nine years together. The couple got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Daisy in August 2020.

The singer reportedly started dating Justin Trudeau in July 2025, shortly after her split from Bloom. Romance rumours were confirmed in October 2025 after paparazzi caught them sharing a passionate kiss on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara. The couple made their relationship red carpet official at the Tribeca Festival premiere earlier this month.