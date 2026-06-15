Katy Perry Exploring Yacht Options For Europe Trip With Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are continuing to spark attention, as new reports suggest they may be planning another yacht trip together. During their last trip, Katy and Justin were photographed sharing close moments near Santa Barbara, California, in 2025. Now, it looks like the singer may be planning another outing with Trudeau while balancing her busy concert schedule.

Reports claim Perry is looking for a cruise option through some of Europe's most scenic destinations, to spend more time together away from the spotlight. There is also speculation that Perry may choose to use her own vessel despite looking for options.

The singer reportedly owns a vintage Caravelle yacht, built in 1965, which can accommodate several guests and crew members. Using her own yacht can offer more privacy for the couple.

A source told Page Six, “Between touring, she would like to cruise to some beautiful places with her boyfriend and possibly their kids.”

The source also said that Katy Perry might rent a different yacht in Europe, but using “her own yacht would give her more privacy” because the crew members will be people she already knows.

When Katy and Justin Trudeau were captured in Santa Barbara, an eyewitness told Daily Mail, “She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale watching boat, then they started making out. I didn't realise who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy's arm and I immediately realised it was Justin Trudeau.”

Justin Trudeau, who served as Canada's Prime Minister for 10 years before stepping down in 2025, announced his separation from wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The former couple share three children, Xavier, Hadrien and Ella Grace.

Katy Perry is the mother of Daisy Dove Bloom, whom she shares with actor Orlando Bloom. Before that relationship, Perry was married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.