Founder Shares How Leaving Rs 3 Crore Job Changed His View Of Work And Life

A startup founder has shared how leaving a high-paying job and spending a year travelling around the world changed the way he looked at work and life. His post about stepping away from a demanding career has drawn attention on LinkedIn.

Vimarsh Razdan, the co-founder and CEO of actor Kusha Kapila's shapewear brand Underneat, said in a LinkedIn post that he left a job with a Rs 3 crore annual CTC to travel the world for one year.

He said the decision came after spending 13 years working long hours.

Razdan wrote that for 13 years of his life, he went home only to sleep. He said working 18 to 20 hours a day had become normal for him before he decided to leave his job.

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He said many people questioned his decision to walk away from the Rs 3 crore job and called him "crazy." He added that he took a year off and travelled to Iceland, Croatia, Paris, and many other places he could find.

Razdan said the year he spent travelling across Europe changed his perspective on work and life. He explained that people told him he was throwing away his momentum, but the break helped him come out of the cycle he had been living in.

The Underneat co-founder, who graduated from NIFT Delhi and later studied at IIM Calcutta, said that when he returned to work, he no longer built businesses in the same way.

He said he stopped focusing on constant hard work and instead prioritised rest, time to think, and surrounding himself with people who could share responsibilities.

Razdan added that the year away gave him clarity about what he truly wanted to build and who he wanted to build it with. He said that clarity helped him build his other two businesses.