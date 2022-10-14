Katrina Kaif's 'Pehla Karwa Chauth' Post Gets Big Love From Priyanka Chopra And Others

Katrina Kaif shared this image. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif, who celebrated her first Karwa Chauth on Thursday, shared pictures from her festivities on Instagram. The pictures broke the Internet and how. The photos are trending even a day later. Katrina Kaif posted pictures with husband Vicky Kaushal, her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal, and father-in-law Sham Kaushal. "Pehla Karwa Chauth," the actress captioned the post. The actress' post got a whole lot of love from her industry friends and her Instafam. Katrina's Jee Le Zaraa co-star Priyanka Chopra commented: "Congratulations. So beautiful." Ileana D'Cruz, who is said to be dating Katrina's brother Sebastien, commented "Awwwww," along with evil eye and heart emojis. Actress Sharvari, who is dating Katrina's brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, dropped heart emojis in the comments.

Vicky Kaushal wished Katrina Kaif on Karwa Chauth with this adorable post. "Happy Karwa Chauth," he simply captioned the post.

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December last year, after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

Katrina Kaif is currently busy with the promotional duties of Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also star on Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.