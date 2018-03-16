Katrina Kaif's Hichki: She Claims To Once Have Been A 'Zero Dancer' "I'm going to choose the hichki which was there at the beginning of my career... which was dancing," said Katrina

Share EMAIL PRINT Katrina Kaif and Rani Mukerji in conversation (courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights "There's been quite a few hichkis in my life," said Katrina Katrina revealed that dancing was her 'hichki' "I used to feel very conscious," she said Tiger Zinda Hai actress was asked about the biggest "roadblock" she faced and successfully overcame during her career as an actress. Katrina, to everyone's surprise, said she couldn't dance. "There's been quite a few hichkis in my life... as we all have. So I'm going to choose the hichki which was there at the beginning of my career... which was dancing." Katrina revealed that during the shoot of a Telugu movie, starring Venkatesh, her choreographer appeared to be losing his temper with her and it was only later during the shoot of Salman Khan's Wanted, that he reviewed Katrina as a "zero dancer."



Aww, poor Katrina.



This is what she told Rani Mukerji: "I was doing a song for a Telugu film with Venkatesh and Raju Sundaram was the choreographer and he was getting so irritated with me. I thought I was dancing really well, like you know. A few weeks later, Raju Sundaram was on the sets of Wanted. Now, he didn't know that I was there. You know how Salman is. So, he asks Raju sir: "'How is she as a dancer?' Raju said: 'She's zero'. And I was so shocked!"



"I used to feel very conscious. Any which way I was not very confident and I got even more conscious," she added.



"Then what I actually did was, on the suggestion of Sunil Darshan and Dharmesh Darshan - both of them had suggested Veeru Krishnan - every morning at 7 am, I'd go to this very, very small place, wear my ghungrus and rehearse and rehearse and rehearse," said Katrina.



Rani Mukerji wrapped the conversation by saying: "This is going to be helpful to all the people who are watching. Because, if Katrina couldn't dance, she sure can now!" Katrina Kaif was the latest celebrity to Hichki, which releases on March 23.



Watch Katrina Kaif talk about her hichki here:







Needless to say, the Katrina Kaif we know is a brilliant dancer. In 2010, Katrina Kaif scored full marks on the dance report card with the Farah Khan-choreographed Sheila Ki Jawani from Tees Maar Khan. We are also fans of Katrina Kaif's moves in songs like Chikni Chameli from Agneepath, the Bang Bang! title song, Pashmina from Fitoor, Kamli from Dhoom: 3 and Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho.



Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Hichki stars Rani Mukerji as a teacher (Naina), who has Tourette Syndrome - a disorder, which leads one to make involuntary sounds and movements. In Naina's case, she says "chuck, chuck" as she speaks.



Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan and also has Shah Rukh Khan's Zero in the pipeline.





