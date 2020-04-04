Katrina Kaif's 'Happy Just ...Day' Post Sums Up Lockdown Blues

Katrina shared this photo (courtesy katrinakaif)

Highlights Katrina shared a sun-kissed pic with her sister

Katrina added a caption about the lockdown

"Great caption," wrote her sister

Katrina Kaif is dealing with the quarantine one day at a time and doing a great job! India is currently in its second week of lockdown of a 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All production houses have been shut down in Mumbai and "work from home" is the new norm now. On Saturday, Katrina thought of sharing an update from her quarantine diaries and shared a sun-kissed selfies with sister Isabelle. as the thrill of the weekend is gone. Katrina's post sums up our lockdown blues just perfectly. "Happy Saturday... or as we now call it just '...day'." Isabelle is mighty impressed with her sister's caption. Meanwhile, Alia dropped in for a quick visit and wrote: "So pretty!"

Earlier, Katrina Kaif trended a great deal for a video of her cleaning the house, when she eventually turned the broom into a make-shift cricket bat of sorts. "One day at a time guys... we all gotta do our part and apparently Isabelle's part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated. Gotta mix it up. This is seriously good exercise btw," she captioned her post.

Ahead of that, Katrina was spotted in the kitchen, busy doing the dishes. "Really makes you appreciate all the help we have at home," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor once had a club named "I Hate Katrina." We guess the lockdown changed that too as well. Sharing a screenshot of her video chat with Varun and Arjun, Katrina wrote: "Reunited... our newly reformed 'club' with a very appropriate name 'isolated are us'."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in 2019 film Bharat and also stars in sooryavanshi. However, the Rohit Shetty cop drama, which was scheduled to hit screens in March, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.