Katrina Kaif's Birthday Wish For 'Best Devar' Sunny Kaushal Is Adorable

Mili star Sunny Kaushal rang in his 34th birthday with an adorable wish from his sister-in-law Katrina Kaif. On Thursday, the Tiger star uploaded an image of the two brothers, birthday boy Sunny Kaushal and her husband Vicky Kaushal, wearing matching kurtas. FYI, the best is from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities in December of 2021. Underneath the post, Katrina Kaif wrote a sweet wish. It read, "Happy birthday to the best devar(brother-in-law)." While we await the birthday's res[pose to the lovely birthday wish, take a look at what Katrina posted:

In another post, she also re-shared Sunny's post about his new song Jhandey.

Meanwhile, his brother Vicky Kaushal posted a teaser for the song on Instagram alongside a sweet caption. He wrote, “You can't even imagine how much you inspire me Sunny with the beauty of your heart and purity of your thoughts. Stay the beautiful human you are brother. Keep exploring. Keep winning. Happy Birthday mere bhai… Love you,” he wrote. Katrina reacted with heart emojis to his post.

Sunny's girlfriend, actor Sharvari Wagh, also wished him by sharing a picture of the two of them together and wrote, “Also Happy birthday Sunny.”

Last week Sunny Kaushal was seen escorting Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif to the Ganesh Chaturthi Utsav hosted by the Ambani family at their residence in Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.