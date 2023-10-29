Katrina Kaif's Saree Pics Get Big Love From Alia Bhatt: 'So Beautiful Katy'

Katrina Kaif shared this image. (Courtesy: KatrinaKaif)

Drop everything and rush straight to Katrina Kaif's Instagram timeline. Her latest post has added the much-needed sunshine to our Sunday. Katrina has shared some pictures of herself in a saree. The actress looks gorgeous in a yellow saree. The pictures were clicked during the Durga Puja festivities. The actress had paid a visit to Mumbai's iconic North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti pandal (more on that later). Katrina Kaif didn't waste much time thinking about the caption and simply picked a yellow heart emoji. Actress Alia Bhatt was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She wrote, “So pretty, Katy.” Alia has also added a red heart emoji. Actress Huma Qureshi screamed, “Preettyyy”.

Katrina Kaif joined Rani Mukerji for the Durga Puja celebration last week. Pictures and videos of Katrina posing for the lens with Rani Mukerji trended big time on social media. Read all about it here.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3. The spy-thriller will see Katrina reprise her role as Zoya. The Maneesh Sharma directorial will also feature Salman Khan aka Tiger, and Emraan Hashmi. Tiger's friend Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, wil be seen in an extended cameo.

Tiger 3 will be released on Diwali this year. The makers have also released a new track — Leke Prabhu Ka Naam — from the film. The song is composed by Pritam. The lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. From peppy beats to Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's chemistry, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam has ticked all the boxes.

You can listen to the track here:

For Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif went through intense training. She will be seen performing extreme fight sequences in the film. Speaking about Katrina's dedication, Hollywood actress Michelle Lee, who specialises in shooting fight sequences, said, "Katrina was as graceful and professional as can be. She worked really hard on getting the movements precise and making sure all the movements flow. It was clear she had experience in choreography so it was super easy to work with her. We worked up a sweat!"