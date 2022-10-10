Katrina Kaif 'Might Look Innocent But She's A Prankster,' Reveals Phone Bhoot Co-Star Siddhant Chaturvedi

Katrina Kaif with Siddhant Chaturvedi. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Siddhant Chaturvedi is gearing up for the release of his film Phone Bhoot, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Recently, Siddhant, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, revealed his experience working with Katrina. He said that the actress "might look innocent, but she's a prankster." He added that she is one of the most hardworking actresses, and he learned a lot from her. "I would say, it's amazing working with her. She might look innocent but she is a prankster," Bollywood Hungama quoted the actor saying.

"She used to prank us a lot as we are juniors also. It was fun working with her, she was very loving. Got to learn a lot from her. I think she is one of the most hardworking actresses I have worked with," Siddhant Chaturvedi added.

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha and Nidhi Bisht in pivotal roles. A while ago, the makers released the trailer in which Katrina plays the role of a ghost while Ishaan and Siddhant are the ghostbusters. In the trailer, Katrina reaches out to them with a business idea and what happens next is the movie all about.

Watch the Phone Bhoot trailer:

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter were spotted in Mumbai, on Monday, at a launch event of the Phone Bhoot trailer. Katrina looked pretty in a floral print ensemble, while Siddhant and Ishaan looked dapper in shades of black.

Take a look at the pictures:

It is slated to hit the theatres on November 4.