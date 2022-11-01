How Katrina Kaif And Siddhant Chaturvedi Celebrated Their Phone Bhoot Co-Star Ishaan Khatter's Birthday

Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi celebrate Ishaan Khatter's birthday

Ishaan Khatter, who is busy promoting his film Phone Bhoot, has turned a year older today. The actor turned 27 and celebrated his birthday with his co-stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi at a promotional event in Mumbai on Tuesday. Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi made Ishaan cut a cake at the promotional event. The co-stars were seen having fun during the celebration. Ishaan was seen cutting the cake and feeding it to Katrina and Siddhant, meanwhile, Katrina being her quirky self was seen smearing cake on Ishaan's face. Ishaan was also seen distributing his birthday cake to the media present at the venue. Katrina wore a semi-formal pink outfit, meanwhile, Siddhant and Ishaan were seen sporting casual looks for the event.

Check out a few pictures from Ishaan Khatter's birthday celebrations with his Phone Bhoot co-stars:

Ishaan Khatter celebrated his birthday with his co-stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The actor was at one of the promotional events of Phone Bhoot in Mumbai.

Ishaan Khatter was seen feeding the cake to Katrina Kaif.

Ishaan and Siddhant clicked at their candid best.

Katrina Kaif was seen smearing cake on Ishaan Khatter's face.

Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant were seen having a quirky moment at the birthday celebrations.

Ishaan was also seen distributing the cake to the media present at the event.

The trio posed together for the camera.

Wishes are pouring in from all the quarters for the birthday boy, however, Ishaan's sister-in-law Mira Rajput had a unique post for the actor. Mira shared a quirky picture of herself with her husband Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Mira shared a funny caption, wishing her brother-in-law a happy birthday.

Check out Mira's birthday post for her brother-in-law here:

Ishaan Khatter is gearing up for the release of his horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is all set to hit theaters across the world on November 4.

Other than Phone Bhoot, Ishaan Khatter will also be seen in Raja Menon's Pippa. The film will also feature Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.