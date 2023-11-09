Katrina Kaif In An Inside Pic From Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, Courtesy Subhash Ghai

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: subhashghai1)

Director Subhahs Ghai on Thursday treated his Instagram fans to an inside picture featuring none other than the beautiful Katrina Kaif from Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party on Tuesday night. Subhash Ghai, who had worked with Katrina Kaif in his 2008 film Yuvvraaj, had some sweet things to say about the actress as he shared the inside pic. He wrote, "I was happy to hv met our beautiful heroine #Katrina Kaif with same glow n dignity as she carried in her 2nd film ‘ Yuvraaj' in 2008. At Diwali party by ramesh taurani last eve. Stay blessed katrina."

The Taal director also took the opportunity to compliment Katrina Kaif's husband Vicky on the trailer of his upcoming film Sam Bahadur. He wrote, "Vicky looks great in #SAM BAHADUR ‘ trailer n wishing him great success. God bless u both."

Take a look at the post below:

Film producer Ramesh Taurani, who is known for hosting grand Diwali parties every year in Mumbai, did it this year too on Tuesday night. Katrina Kaif, who is also a frequent attendee at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali parties, was dressed in her festive finery. Other guests at the party included Salman Khan, Student Of The Year co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Ibrahim Ali Khan etc.

See some pictures from the night:

The Bollywood party season began with Manish Malhotra's Diwali party that was hosted on Sunday night and was attended by Bollywood A-listers including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani among other stars.