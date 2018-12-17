Katrina Kaif Hugs The Floor In Husn Parcham BTS Video. Just Want To Say, We Feel You

Katrina Kaif in a still from the BTS video (courtesy katrinakaif)

We know how fabulous it looks when Katrina Kaif is on the dance floor and we also know that it's the end-product of days of rigorous rehearsals and training. The 35-year-old actress shared a behind-the-scenes video from the rehearsal sessions of Husn Parcham, the third song from Zero to be released, for some Monday motivation. Katrina, who features as a movie star in the film, sizzles in the dance number, which released last week and has been choreographed by Bosco Martis. In her post, she shared her experience of collaborating with the choreographer yet again and said: "In this song, Anand Rai and Boski just really wanted it to be about the joy of dance, dancing for yourself."

In the video, Katrina can be seen rehearsing at the Yash Raj dance studio. The video ends with Katrina flattening herself on the floor, panting, after finishing a lengthy dance sequence with perfection. "Well done, Ms Kaif," her teammates can be heard cheering for her.

In her post, Katrina also added: "Working with Bosco Martis is always like coming home for me, him and his team are like family for me, I'll never forget how much during Zara Zara song from Race he pushed me so much he really wanted me to be good, learning to do waves against a wall."

Here's how Husn Parcham translated on the big screen:

Earlier, Katrina had also treated us to BTS videos from the rehearsal sessions of Suraiyya - her dance number from Thugs Of Hindostan. The actress had said that rehearsing with Prabhu Deva involved "moments of tears" while the choreographer had insisted nobody could pull of the steps other than Katrina.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and is all set to hit screens on December 21.