Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Christmas Getaway In "British Wildlands" Will Give You Serious Wanderlust

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are in a vacation mood. The couple have tapped into the holiday spirit and jetted off to an undisclosed destination. And oh boy, they are enjoying themselves to the fullest.

Katrina shared glimpses from her travel diaries on Instagram. The opening picture captures the actress in a puffer jacket flashing a radiant smile.

But the highlight of the post is definitely the one where she shares a snuggly hug with Vicky Kaushal where the two are twinning.

In a separate photo, the couple walks hand-in-hand through a misty grassland, exuding a dreamy charm. Scenic views embedded in the carousel trigger our wanderlust and how.

Along with the post, Katrina Kaif wrote, “Family, Friends and the British wildlands. (The sub-zero ocean dip on Boxing Day always seems like such a good idea at the time).”

Check out the post here:

Katrina Kaif had a “merry merry merry” Christmas. She spent her time with friends and family. Our favourite picture? Of course, the one with Vicky Kaushal.

Replying to the album, Shweta Bachchan said, “Merry very Christmas.” Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Merry Merry Merry.” Kareena Kapoor Khan added, “Merry Christmas superstar.”

Recently Katrina Kaif opened up about her bond with mother-in-law Veena Kaushal. The actress told The Week that her haircare duties are taken care of by Vicky's mother.

"I'm equally passionate about skincare, because I have very sensitive skin. I enjoy fun routines, like the gua sha. I know I'm late to the party, but I've just started using it and it's amazing. My mother-in-law also makes me this hair oil with onion, amla, avocado and two-three other ingredients. Home remedies are incredibly powerful too," she said.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in 2021.