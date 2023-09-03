Katrina Kaif Goes Full Desi In New Pics. Shraddha Kapoor Reacts

Image was shared by Katrina Kaif. (Courtesy: katrinakaif )

Katrina Kaif is an absolute stunner in her latest post and actress Shraddha Kapoor totally agrees. The actress, who celebrated her 40th birthday in her husband's company a few weeks earlier, treated her social media family to new pictures of herself in a pink salwar. Needless to say, the Tiger 3 actress looks divine. Sharing the pictures, Katrina Kaif wrote, "Kal Ka Din(tomorrow)." Within minutes of uploading the images, Katrina Kaif's industry friends Shraddha Kapoor and Mini left compliments for the actress in the comment sector. Shraddha Kapoor gushed, "beauty," while Mini Mathur, who is close friends with the actor wrote, "Gosh how gorgeous you look here Kat."

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's latest post:

In other news, Katrina Kaif on Saturday decided to surprise the fans with a Tiger 3 update. The film's lead pair Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif shared the big news by sharing a new poster from the film. Salman Khan captioned the post, "Aa raha hoon. Tiger 3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate Tiger 3 with YRF 50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif shared the film's poster with these words, "No limits. No Fear. No turning back. Tiger 3 in theatres this Diwali. Celebrate Tiger 3 with YRF 50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." The text on the poster featuring Salman and Katrina reads, "Following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Yash Raj Films presents Tiger 3."

Check out the new poster of Tiger 3 here:

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming action film stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The film will reportedly also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Prior to Tiger 3, Salman Khan and SRK were seen together in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster Pathaan (which is also a part of YRF action universe).

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reunite on screen after the 2019 film Bharat. They are co-stars of hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner.