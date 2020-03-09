Katrina Kaif Defends Rohit Shetty's 'No One Is Going To Look At You' Comment: 'It Has Been Taken Out Of Context'

Katrina Kaif shared this photo. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

Actress Katrina Kaif defended Rohit Shetty after a section of the Internet criticised the filmmaker for allegedly telling the actress, 'No one is going to look at you' when she asked for a retake while shooting the climax scene (featuring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh) of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi. In a statement posted today, Katrina Kaif said that the filmmaker's comment has been "taken out of context." She wrote: "Dear Friends and Well-wishers... I normally do not comment on media reports or articles... But in this case, I feel a comment made by Rohit Sir has been taken out of context and is been entirely misunderstood. I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said, 'No one would look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening.' This is not what was said."

Katrina added that Rohit Shetty has always been there for her and that she share a "warm equation" with him: "I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot and Rohit sir said, 'There are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you blinking.' Even, in spite of that, we still did one more take. I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything from cinema to my character and, more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me. This has been taken entirely taken out of context. Hope you all have a great day."

Screenshot of Katrina Kaif's Instagram story.

Katrina Kaif co-stars with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in Sooryavanshi. The controversy started when, in an interview, Rohit Shetty reportedly revealed that Katrina wanted another retake since she blinked during the blast sequence and wanted to perfect it. However, he told her that no one is going to look at her with blasts happening behind. He reportedly said: "The scene with the blast has Katrina (Kaif) too. If you look closely, she is blinking (during it). After the fourth take, she came to me and asked: 'Can we take one more?' And I said, 'Katrina, I will tell you honestly, no one is going to look at you.' She got so wild. She said, 'how could you tell me this?' and I said: 'Three guys are walking with blasts happening behind, nobody will notice you. And I kept that shot. In the promo, she blinks while walking. But kaun dekhega?"

The netizens slammed the filmmaker for allegedly disrespecting the actress and began trending #ShameOnYouRohitShetty on Twitter on Sunday as well as Monday.

Sooryavanshi will open in theatres on March 24.