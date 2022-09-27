Katrina Kaif Goes To School: See Note For Mom Suzanne And Brother Sebastien

Katrina Kaif posted this image. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif couldn't be more proud of her mother Suzanne Turquotte and her brother Sebastien Laurent Michel for their “amazing work” – providing quality education to underprivileged students. Suzanne Turquotte is a teacher at Tamil Nadu's Mountain View School, which has been built with the assistance of her charitable trust Relief Projects India. The aim of the school, which opened in 2015, is to provide English-medium education to underprivileged children. On Saturday, Katrina Kaif celebrated Founders Day with her mom and her brother at the school. She also praised Sebastien for spending the last year helping their mom.

Katrina Kaif has shared photos and videos of herself dancing and playing with the children of the school. In the caption, she wrote, “Celebrating Founders Day. On Saturday, we, at Mountain View School, held a celebration of life for our founder who passed away last year. The performances by teachers and children, along with some special guests made this such a special time.”

In her post, Katrina Kaif wrote that three new classrooms have been inaugurated for kids at Mountain View School. “We also inaugurated three new classrooms, thanks to donations from benefactors, following our 2021 fundraiser.”

Katrina Kaif concluded her post with a beautiful note for her mother Suzanne and brother Sebastien, “I am always so proud to see the amazing work by my mom here at the school, along with my brother Sebastien, who has spent the last year helping alongside my mom. It's a truly beautiful school.”

Reacting to Katrina Kaif's post, her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal dropped red heart icons in the comments section. Actor Hrithik Roshan, who has worked with Katrina in films such as Bang Bang and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, wrote, “Amazing.”

Ranveer Singh, who made a special appearance in Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi, dropped a couple of red heart emojis. Actress Ileana D'Cruz wrote, “Awwww that's just lovely (red heart icons).” She is rumoured to have been dating Sebastien.

Actress Mini Mathur, who attended Katrina Kaif's wedding last year with her husband and director Kabir Khan, wrote, “This is so beautiful.” Kabir directed Katrina in Ek Tha Tiger. Author-producer Tahira Kashyap and Shweta Bachchan Nanda also dropped red heart icons.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's post here:

Back in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, Katrina Kaif urged people to donate for the children of Mountain View School. Read her post here:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Phone Bhoot and Merry Christmas.