Katrina Kaif's New Pic With Husband Vicky Kaushal Needs No Caption

Katrina Kaif shared this picture. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most talked about couples in B-town. The couple who got married last year in December often share cute pictures on their social media handles. On Tuesday, Katrina Kaif shared a picture on her Instagram story from their sea-facing home in Mumbai. She shared a picture of her and Vicky Kaushal holding hands and enjoying the view from their balcony. Katrina's picture had no caption, however, she drew a heart in white, to sum up her post.

Katrina often shares pictures with her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal.

On her birthday, Katrina shared a post of herself and Vicky Kaushal from New York. Her caption read, "You Make Everything Better."

Just before that, the actor had posted a picture of herself and Vicky Kaushal posing in a pool, with the caption "Me and Mine."

Similarly, just a few days ago, Vicky Kaushal too shared a post on Instagram. He shared a monochrome picture of his family, which featured his parents - Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, his brother Sunny Kaushal and wife Katrina Kaif. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "My pillars. My strength. My everything."

The couple married each other in December last year at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara. The ceremony was a close-knit affair, which was attended by the couple's family and close friends.