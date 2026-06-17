Kate Middleton Turns Heads In Sunshine Yellow At Royal Ascot After Two-Year Absence

Kate Middleton made a radiant return to Royal Ascot on Wednesday, stepping back into the spotlight at the prestigious racing event for the first time since 2023. The Princess of Wales joined the royal family's carriage procession alongside her husband Prince William, wearing a vibrant daffodil-yellow dress by Roksanda that instantly became one of the standout fashion moments of the day.

The bow-adorned ensemble, valued at £1,095, was paired with a coordinating hat from Jane Taylor London and cream Gianvito Rossi suede pumps.

She completed the ensemble with an ivory satin clutch from Anya Hindmarch, worth £395, and several meaningful royal heirlooms. Kate was seen clad in Queen Elizabeth II's diamond chandelier earrings and Princess Diana's three-strand pearl bracelet.

Kate Middleton Wears It For The Third Time

The elegant dress was already a favourite among royal watchers. Kate first debuted the look during a royal tour of Jamaica in March 2022 before wearing it again at Wimbledon later that year.

Royal Ascot marks the third outing for the striking yellow design, underscoring the Princess's commitment to sustainable fashion and outfit recycling.

Why Kate Middleton Missed Royal Ascot

The Princess skipped the event in 2025 following her cancer diagnosis and treatment. She was focused on “finding the right balance” after completing preventative chemotherapy. The last time Catherine attended Ascot was in 2023, when the future Queen famously wore a tomato red Alexander McQueen dress.

Earlier this year, she announced that she was in remission and has since gradually resumed public duties. Her recent appearances at Trooping the Colour and the Order of the Garter Service were welcomed by royal supporters, making her Ascot comeback another encouraging milestone.

Who Was Present At Royal Ascot?

King Charles III and Queen Camilla led the royal contingent at the Berkshire racecourse, joined by Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Lady Sarah Chatto and other senior royals.

Queen Camilla opted for a cream Dior coat dress, while Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, coordinated with her husband in black attire. Lady Gabriella Windsor also attracted attention in a pastel blue ensemble.

Racegoers warmly greeted the Princess as she joined members of the royal family in the Windsor Enclosure. Kate looked relaxed and cheerful throughout the day.

The event also featured the official Royal Ascot debut of Harriet Sperling, who recently married Peter Phillips and joined the royal carriage procession less than two weeks after their wedding.

Royal Ascot, the jewel in the crown of the UK racing calendar, started yesterday with the Queen Anne Stakes and the King Charles III Stakes. It will run until Saturday, June 20. The festival was founded by Queen Anne in 1711 after she declared Ascot ideal for ‘horses fit for kings' and has today become a major social event as well as a sporting attraction.