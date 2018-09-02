Kasautii Zindagii Kay Promo: Shah Rukh Khan Gives A Fitting Introduction To New-Age Prerna And Anurag. Excited Much?

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in a still from Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Courtesy YouTube)

The makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay have unveiled the promo of the much anticipated television serial and its none other than Shah Rukh Khan, who introduces us to the lead cast - Prerna and Anurag. Producer Ekta Kapoor teased fans by sharing the promo of her upcoming TV serial on social media. The promo begins with Shah Rukh narrating the eternal tale of two lovers. The signature track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay plays in the background as the actor continues his narration. We get a glimpse of Erica Fernandes (who plays Prerna) and Parth Samthaan (who plays Anurag) in the latest promo. The promo also announced the release date of the serial.

Ekta captioned the teaser: "Anurag and Prerna! They were so different no one could imagine them with each other not even them themselves. Destiny laughed fate smiled and said 'you both will always be with each other. No not live with each other but live for each other! Introducing Anurag played by Parth Samthaan and Prerna played by Erica Fernandes two karmically connected lovers. Introduced by the King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan."

Since the very day Ekta Kapoor had announced the revamp version of the popular TV serial, fans were excited to know what is in store for them. Earlier, Ekta Kapoor teased her fans with a short video starring herself and the 52-year-old superstar for a brief while. Take look at the video here.

One of the longest running shows on television, Kasautii Zindagii Kay started in 2001 and continued till 2008. Shweta Tripathi played the character of Prerna in the original version while Cezanne Khan was seen as Anurag. Ronit Roy, who later joined the show played on of the important characters in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Urvashi Dholakia, who was part of the serial, played the role of vamp Komolika.