Karwa Chauth 2022: Neetu Kapoor Sends Festive Greetings To Daughter-In-Law Alia Bhatt And Daughter Riddhima

Alia Bhatt with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. (courtesy: neetu54)

On her first Karwa Chauth, Alia Bhatt received a special post from her mother-in-law and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. On Thursday afternoon, Neetu Kapoor posted a throwback picture of daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt, and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni from Alia and Ranbir's wedding festivities. In the picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen sitting pretty in her bridal ensemble, while Riddhima looks stunning in a gold lehenga. Tagging Alia Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor captioned the post: "Wishing my beauties Happy Karva Chauth." She added the hashtag #myjaans to the post.

Here's what Neetu Kapoor shared on Karwa Chauth:

Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor, shared lovely pictures from her baby shower last week. The ceremony was attended by members of the Kapoor family, among them was also Ranbir's cousin Karisma. Alia Bhatt's best friends also joined the star couple for their celebrations. "Just ... love," Alia captioned the baby shower album on social media.

Alia Bhatt married Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April this year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Their story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, their first film together. In June this year, Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a Delhi-based jewelry designer. She is married to entrepreneur Bharat Sahni. The couple are parents to a daughter named Samara.