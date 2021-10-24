Karwa Chauth 2021: Sonali Bendre Wears Her 'Wedding Lehenga From 19 Years Ago.' See Pics

Karwa Chauth 2021: Sonali Bendre shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iamsonalibendre)

For Karwa Chauth this year, Sonali Bendre decided to get ready a little bit differently. She took out her 19-years-old wedding lehenga from her treasure box and wore it with a beautiful mangalsutra on Sunday. She looks every bit of gorgeous in her orange and lavender lehenga that was designed by Manish Malhotra. Sonali Bendre married filmmaker Goldie Behl on November 12 in 2002. Sharing two beautiful photos of herself, the actress wrote: "I have always believed that traditions are what you make of them... to me they are a bridge between the past, present and future. I respect where they came from but never hesitated to give it my own meaning. Karwa Chauth is one such festival... to me, it has always been a celebration of family and friends that are family."

"A day spent in rituals with the people you love. The fact that I get pampered by my husband is a bonus. It's a celebration of togetherness and companionship, cementing the love we share with our husbands and the bond between our family and friends. Fun fact... I'm wearing my wedding lehenga from 19 years ago by Manish Malhotra and have paired it with this beautiful mangalsutra from Bulgari. Then and now, the worlds can meet, if you just approach it with love," she added.

Sonali Bendre is good at reusing her designer outfits on several occasions. Like this Rohit Bal jacket that she wore at least two decades ago, she picked it for her appearance on an episode of Super Dancer 4 in August.

Sonali Bendre is best-known for her performances in films such as Sarfarosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Major Saab, Diljale, Major Saab and Duplicate among others. She was last seen as a judge on TV reality show India's Best Dramebaaz.