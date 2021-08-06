Sonali Bendre Wore A Jacket Which Is 'At Least Two Decades Old'. Guess The Designer

Sonali Bendre shared these photos (courtesy iamsonalibendre )

Highlights Sonali recently shot for an episode of 'Super Dancer 4'

Sonali wore a jacket which is at least two decades old

"Vintage," Sonali added in a hashtag

Sonali Bendre recently shot for an episode of Super Dancer 4 and we love her old-new look. We say old-new because in an Instagram post recently, Sonali Bendre decoded her look for the show, and it involved a "vintage" piece of clothing. The 46-year-old actress revealed that the jacket she wore on the sets of Super Dancer 4 is from "at least two decades ago". Designer courtesy, Rohit Bal. Sonali paired the embellished jacket with a pair of pants and a tee in neutral shades. She added a finishing touch to her look with a chunky neck piece. "Some things age better... I'm talking about my jacket here," read an excerpt from Sonali Bendre's post.

"I wore this beautiful jacket from Rohit Bal at least two decades ago and I'm so glad I could wear it again!" wrote Sonali Bendre and added "Vintage" in a hashtag. Sonali Bendre took a trip down memory lane and also dug out a photo from when she wore the Rohit Bal jacket some 20 years ago - the throwback also features the designer and Sonali Bendre's Duplicate co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Fans of Sonali Bendre's not-so-vintage look included Twinkle Khanna and Neelam Kothari, who wrote: "Looking lovely," wrote Twinkle while Neelam added: "Wow."

Meanwhile, here's how much fun Sonali Bendre had on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4: "Got my dancing shoes on... watch me grove with the amazing kids of Super Dancer Chapter 4 this Saturday and Sunday."

In terms of work, Sonali Bendre was last seen as a judge on the TV show India's Best Dramebaaz. She is a bona-fide bookworm and runs a virtual book club. Sonali Bendre is best known for movies such as Hum Saath Saath Hai, Sarfarosh, Diljale, among others.