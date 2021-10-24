Karwa Chauth 2021: Inside Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Yami Gautam, Mira Rajput And Others' Celebrations

Karwa Chauth 2021: Shilpa Shetty shared this photo. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty )

It's that time of the year again, when married women put on their loveliest outfits and celebrate Karwa Chauth with their partners. Every year, Bollywood celebs celebrate the festival with great pomp and show and light up Instagram by sharing stunning pictures from their celebrations. This year too, they shared pictures from their festivities with their fans. And like every year, Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor hosted a special Karwa Chauth party and Mira Rajput, Rima Jain and her daughter-in-law, among others, attended it. This time, Shilpa Shetty decided to spend Karwa Chauth in Alibaug with her close friend Akansha Malhotra. Yami Gautam also shared glimpses of her first Karwa Chauth festivities on social media.

Sharing a picture of herself from her Karwa Chauth celebrations, Shilpa Shetty wrote: "Wishing you all a happy Karvachauth and happy fasting ladies... May you and yours be blessed with health, protection and abundance always. #karvachauth #fasting #rituals #traditions." She looks pretty in a red outfit.

Screenshot of Shilpa Shetty's Instagram story.

Sonali Bendre wore her 19-years-old wedding lehenga on Karwa Chauth:

Yami shared two photos of herself looking gorgeous in a red saree and wrote: "The joy of celebrating my first Karva Chauth is unmatched."

Mira Rajput was photographed outside Anil Kapoor's residence. She opted for a red sharara for the celebrations.

Rima Jain attended her close friend Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth party with her daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra. While Anissa picked a pink traditional outfit for the get-together, Rima Jain was pictured in a red printed kurta.

Actress Ishita Dutta and her husband Vatsal Sheth celebrated Karwa Chauth in style:

