Karunanidhi Handed Me First National Award, Reveals Amitabh Bachchan In Tweet

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's death is being mourned by several prominent celebrities on Twitter

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 08, 2018 13:43 IST
File photo of Karunanidhi with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan (Image courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Big B had received his first National Award from Karunanidhi
  2. Karunanidhi died at a hospital in Chennai
  3. Rajinikanth also posted an emotional tweet for Karunanidhi

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's death is being by mourned by several prominent celebrities on Twitter. DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi died at the age of 94 in a hospital in Chennai on Tuesday evening. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a tribute for Karunanidhi on Twitter and wrote that he had received his first-ever National Award from the late politician. "For the honourable and dynamic leader Shri Karunanidhi. I received my very first National Award for Saat Hindustani from him, when the ceremony was held in Chennai that year... he was the CM," read Big B's tweet. Amitabh Bachchan, 75, had won a National Award in most promising newcomer category for Khwaza Ahmad Abbas's Saat Hindustani. The award was presented to him by Karunanidhi in Madras (now Chennai).

Read Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here.

 

 

M Karunanidhi will be buried at Chennai's Marina Beach later in the day. He has now been kept at Rajaji Hall where thousands are paying their last respects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Chennai earlier in the day.

President Ram Nath Kovind also mourned Karunanidhi's death.

 

 

PM Modi mourned M Karunanidhi's death in a series of tweets and remembered him as "a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart devoted to the welfare of the poor."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Superstar Rajinikanth's emotional tweet for Karunanidhi arrived just minutes after his death.

 

 

Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush also paid his tribute to the leader.

 

 

M Karunanidhi, the five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, dominated state politics for six decades. One-day mourning in Tamil Nadu has been observed on Wednesday and all government functions will be cancelled.

