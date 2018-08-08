Karunanidhi Handed Me First National Award, Reveals Amitabh Bachchan In Tweet

File photo of Karunanidhi with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's death is being by mourned by several prominent celebrities on Twitter. DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi died at the age of 94 in a hospital in Chennai on Tuesday evening. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a tribute for Karunanidhi on Twitter and wrote that he had received his first-ever National Award from the late politician. "For the honourable and dynamic leader Shri Karunanidhi. I received my very first National Award for Saat Hindustani from him, when the ceremony was held in Chennai that year... he was the CM," read Big B's tweet. Amitabh Bachchan, 75, had won a National Award in most promising newcomer category for Khwaza Ahmad Abbas's Saat Hindustani. The award was presented to him by Karunanidhi in Madras (now Chennai).

T 2893 - , for the Honourable and dynamic leader Shri Karunanidhi .. I received my very 1st National Award for 'Saat Hindustani' from him, when the ceremony was held in Chennai that year .. he was the CM .. pic.twitter.com/lu9Mc886EX — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 8, 2018

M Karunanidhi will be buried at Chennai's Marina Beach later in the day. He has now been kept at Rajaji Hall where thousands are paying their last respects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Chennai earlier in the day.

President Ram Nath Kovind also mourned Karunanidhi's death.

Extremely sad to learn of the passing of Thiru M. Karunanidhi. A doyen of our public life, as a contributor to the development of Tamil Nadu and of India he has few peers. Our country is poorer today. My condolences to his family and millions of well-wishers #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2018

PM Modi mourned M Karunanidhi's death in a series of tweets and remembered him as "a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart devoted to the welfare of the poor."

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India.



We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised. pic.twitter.com/jOZ3BOIZMj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018

I have had the opportunity of interacting with Karunanidhi Ji on several occasions. His understanding of policy and emphasis on social welfare stood out. Firmly committed to democratic ideals, his strong opposition to the Emergency will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/cbMiMPRy7l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018

Kalaignar Karunanidhi stood for regional aspirations as well as national progress. He was steadfastly committed to the welfare of Tamils and ensured that Tamil Nadu's voice was effectively heard. pic.twitter.com/l7ypa1HJNC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018

Superstar Rajinikanth's emotional tweet for Karunanidhi arrived just minutes after his death.

Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush also paid his tribute to the leader.

M Karunanidhi, the five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, dominated state politics for six decades. One-day mourning in Tamil Nadu has been observed on Wednesday and all government functions will be cancelled.