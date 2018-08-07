Karunanidhi Dies. 'Black Day', Tweet Rajinikanth And Other Celebs

"I pray for his soul," tweeted Rajinikanth

DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi - five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu - died at a hospital in Chennai this evening. On Twitter, the 94-year-old leader has been mourned by prominent personalities from all walks of life. Megastar Rajinikanth, who is all set to launch his very own political party in Tamil Nadu, mourned M Karunanidhi with a heart-wrenching tweet which reads: "Today is a black day in my life, one which I can never forget as I lost my Kalaignar. I pray for his soul." Actors like Riteish Deshmukh and Siddharth have also tweeted their condolences after the veteran leader's death on Tuesday.

Riteish Deshmukh's tweet arrived just moments after Rajinikanth's, who wrote: "Today India has lost one of its tallest leaders. Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi ji. Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones His contribution to the state of Tamil Nadu, its people has been immense. True Champion of Tamil pride. RIP Sir."

"The Last Tamil Titan has fallen. Former TN CM M Karunanidhi was an incomparable man. Tamil Nadu has lost at once its greatest contemporary political and creative enigma. Our beautiful language Tamil will miss Kalaignar Karunanidhi This void he has left will take ages to fill," wrote Siddharth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned M Karunanidhi's death in a series of Tweets and remembered him as "a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart devoted to the welfare of the poor."

President Of India Ram Nath Kovind also mourned M Karunanidhi's death on Twitter:

M Karunanidhi dominated Tamil Nadu's politics for six decades along with arch-rivals MG Ramachandran and later, J Jayalalithaa. M Karunanidhi was admitted to Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, which announced that the leader died this evening at 6:10 pm. He was admitted to the hospital on July 28 after he contracted urinary tract infection and developed a high fever. Tamil Nadu government has announced a five-day state mourning in the wake of M Karunanidhi's death.