Late Night Court Hearing For Karunanidhi Burial At Marina Beach: 10 Facts

Two judges of the Madras High Court are hearing a petition against the ruling AIADMK government's refusal to let DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi be buried at the Anna Square memorial at Marina Beach. Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh had agreed to hold a special hearing to decide the DMK's request. The state government has rejected the demand, triggering a huge political row and protests by DMK workers outside Kauvery Hospital. The DMK sees the government's denial as an effort at political one-upmanship and slight the memory of the five-time chief minister.