M Karunanidhi Critical, Huge Crowd Gathers Outside Chennai Hospital: Live Updates

Karunanidhi Health: A huge crowd of supporters gathered outside the hospital

DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi is extremely critical and unstable, Chennai hospital, where he is admitted, said on Tuesday. A huge crowd of his supporters gathered outside the hospital. The hospital said there had been a "significant decline" in the condition of Karunanidhi, 94, over the last few hours and his vitals were deteriorating "despite maximum medical support".

M Karunanidhi was admitted in Chennai's Kauvery hospital on July 28 with urinary tract infection. The hospital authorities said on Monday that maintaining the functionality of his vital organs was a challenge in view of his age-related ailments. Sources said that M Karunanidhi had contracted jaundice and had been facing difficulty in breathing.

Advertisement

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited him in the hospital over the week. Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal also visited the hospital on Monday.

Here are the live updates: