M Karunanidhi Critical, Huge Crowd Gathers Outside Chennai Hospital: Live Updates

M Karunanidhi Health: He was admitted in Chennai's Kauvery hospital on July 28 with urinary tract infection

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 07, 2018 17:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
M Karunanidhi Critical, Huge Crowd Gathers Outside Chennai Hospital: Live Updates

Karunanidhi Health: A huge crowd of supporters gathered outside the hospital

Chennai: 

DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi is extremely critical and unstable, Chennai hospital, where he is admitted, said on Tuesday. A huge crowd of his supporters gathered outside the hospital. The hospital said there had been a "significant decline" in the condition of Karunanidhi, 94, over the last few hours and his vitals were deteriorating "despite maximum medical support".

M Karunanidhi was admitted in Chennai's Kauvery hospital on July 28 with urinary tract infection. The hospital authorities said on Monday that maintaining the functionality of his vital organs was a challenge in view of his age-related ailments. Sources said that M Karunanidhi had contracted jaundice and had been facing difficulty in breathing.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited him in the hospital over the week. Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal also visited the hospital on Monday.

Here are the live updates:


Aug 07, 2018
17:59 (IST)
<i>Ezhundhu Vaa Thalaivaa</i> (Awake, our leader) and <i>Vaa, Vaa, Gopalapuram Polaam Vaa </i> (Come, Come, let's go to Gopalapuram), an emotional crowd of supporters are chanting outside the hospital.
Aug 07, 2018
17:49 (IST)
M Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin, his brother MK Alagiri and sister M K Kanimozhi met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday
Aug 07, 2018
17:41 (IST)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left for Chennai to visit M Karunanidhi in the hospital.
Aug 07, 2018
17:39 (IST)
Security has been increased outside Chennai's Kauvery Hospital where M Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment. Huge crowd of supporters gathered outside the hospital as his health worsened. They were shouting slogans in support of their leader.
Aug 07, 2018
17:34 (IST)
"There has been significant decline in the clinical condition of M Karunanidhi over the last few hours. Despite maximum medical support, his vital organ functions continue to deteriorate. His condition is extremely critical and unstable," a hospital statement said
No more content
Comments

Trending

M KarunanidhiChennai

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusAkshay Kumar GoldVirat KohliCalcium And Vitamin D FoodsAutism In ChildrenYoga AsanasPetrol Price TodayVivo SaleAndroid PMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20SGOT/SGPTPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................