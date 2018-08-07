M Karunanidhi Critical, Huge Crowd Gathers Outside Chennai Hospital: Live Updates

Chennai:
Karunanidhi Health: A huge crowd of supporters gathered outside the hospital
DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi is extremely critical and unstable, Chennai hospital, where he is admitted, said on Tuesday. A huge crowd of his supporters gathered outside the hospital. The hospital said there had been a "significant decline" in the condition of Karunanidhi, 94, over the last few hours and his vitals were deteriorating "despite maximum medical support".
M Karunanidhi was admitted in Chennai's Kauvery hospital on July 28 with urinary tract infection. The hospital authorities said on Monday that maintaining the functionality of his vital organs was a challenge in view of his age-related ailments. Sources said that M Karunanidhi had contracted jaundice and had been facing difficulty in breathing.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited him in the hospital over the week. Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal also visited the hospital on Monday.
Here are the live updates:
<i>Ezhundhu Vaa Thalaivaa</i> (Awake, our leader) and <i>Vaa, Vaa, Gopalapuram Polaam Vaa </i> (Come, Come, let's go to Gopalapuram), an emotional crowd of supporters are chanting outside the hospital.
M Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin, his brother MK Alagiri and sister M K Kanimozhi met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left for Chennai to visit M Karunanidhi in the hospital.
Security has been increased outside Chennai's Kauvery Hospital where M Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment. Huge crowd of supporters gathered outside the hospital as his health worsened. They were shouting slogans in support of their leader.
"There has been significant decline in the clinical condition of M Karunanidhi over the last few hours. Despite maximum medical support, his vital organ functions continue to deteriorate. His condition is extremely critical and unstable," a hospital statement said