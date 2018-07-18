Kartik Aryan Allegedly Lost A Dharma Movie Because Of An Overenthusiastic Team

Earlier, the Internet wanted Kartik and Kareena to be cast together (courtesy kartikaaryan)

Actor Kartik Aryan may have gained a movie with the Hindi remake of Kirik Party in the pipeline but he also reportedly lost out on a project, stated Deccan Chronicle. Karan Johar was reportedly considering the 29-year-old actor for a significant part in his rumoured next, which is said to co-star Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. According to Deccan Chronicle, an initial intimation was sent out to Kartik and the deal was only to be made later after much deliberation from the filmmaker's end but Kartik's overenthusiastic team announced reports that he's been cast opposite Kareena in KJo's next. "Dharma sent Kartik feelers regarding a possible role, but it was nothing concrete. His team messed it up by releasing reports that the actor had been signed by Karan Johar when no such thing had happened," Deccan Chronicle quoted the source as saying.



What also irked Team Dharma is while Akshay has been cast opposite Kareena, reports allegedly released by Kartik's team claimed it's he who will be paired with Kareena in the movie. "And if that was not enough, they also leaked the news that he was going to be paired opposite Kareena when she was actually paired with Akshay in the film," the source added.



A certain trade analyst also told Deccan Chronicle that Kartik's demanded remuneration was considered to be unexpectedly higher by Dharma Productions: "He thinks he's an A-list star now, and that he should be paid accordingly. Sadly, the producers don't agree." Earlier this year, Kartik Aryan addressed reports that he's hiked his fees and asked for Rs 3 crores for the third instalment of Pyar Ka Punchnama and told IANS: "There hasn't been discussion between me and Luv (Ranjan) sir about money. So, I don't know from where these kind of news (reports) are emerging."





Dharma Productions has not yet announced details of the much talked-about film but a previous report in DNA stated that in the movie, Akshay and Kareena will play a couple, who are trying to have babies. "The makers have roped in Akshay Kumar to play the male lead. The story is about two couples and they were looking for a senior actor opposite Bebo. Akshay was their first choice and he loved the script. He discussed the film with Karan, and the modalities were worked out immediately," DNA quoted sources as saying. The film will reportedly feature another couple - a younger lot. Earlier this year, Kartik and Kareena trended a great deal after they walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at a show in Singapore. After viral photos and videos, featuring the two from the event made the rounds on social media, fans posted comments encouraging Kartik to star in a film with Kareena.

Kartik Aryan was last seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, whose brilliant performance at the box office ensured over Rs 100 crores of ticket sales. He's just been roped in for the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party, which will be helmed by newcomer Abhishek Jain.