Kartik Aaryan To Star In The Hindi Remake Of Kannada Film Kirik Party

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Highlights The film will be directed by Abhishek Jain The release date of Kartik Aaryan's film has not been announced yet Kirik Party was one of the highest grossing Kannada films

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been roped in for the Hindi remake of superhit Kannada film Kirik Party, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The Hindi remake of the 2016 film will be helmed by Abhishek Jain, who will make his Bollywood debut as a director with the film. The untitled movie is set to roll in October this year. "It's official. Kartik Aaryan in the Hindi remake of Kannada smash hit Kirik Party. Directed by Abhishek Jain. Produced by Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor and Vrithika Laykar. Filming begins October 2018," Taran Adarsh tweeted. The makers are yet to announce the remaining cast and the release of the film.



IT'S OFFICIAL... Kartik Aaryan in the Hindi remake of Kannada smash hit #KirikParty... Directed by Abhishek Jain... Produced by Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor and Vrithika Laykar... Filming begins Oct 2018. pic.twitter.com/oZZ9uPOeLt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2018



The Kannada film Kirik Party featured Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, Samyuktha Hegde, Dhananjay Ranjan, Aravinnd Iyer and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles. Kirik Party was one of the highest grossing Kannada films. Directed by Rishab Shetty, the film was later remade in Telugu, which was titled Kirrak Party.



Kartik Aaryan, who last featured in the superhit film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety earlier this year, will soon start shooting for Luka Chuppi. Actress Kriti Sanon is also part of the film directed by Dinesh Vijan. Kartik Aaryan will play the role of a local TV reporter in the film. Dinesh Vijan in an interview to Mumbai Mirror had said: "Kartik plays the star reporter of a local TV channel in Mathura. We had toyed with the title Mathura Live before settling for a game of hide-and-seek. While Kartik is the quintessential good boy every girl wants to take home to mamma."



Kartik Aaryan has reportedly given his nod to Aankhen 2, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. "Talks with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aaryan are in the final stages. The rest of the names will be in place soon as well," DNA had earlier reported.





is expected to release in March next year while the release date ofhas not been announced yet.