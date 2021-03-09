Kartik Aaryan's 'Work In Progress' Pic Is All About His Chiselled Back

Kartik Aaryan shared this photo on Instagram. (Image courtesy: kartik aaryan)

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal (2020), is gearing up for several projects including Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. While Kartik is yet to be seen on the big screen, the actor makes sure that he keeps treating fans to his pictures on social media. His latest Instagram post says it all and it will make your day better. Kartik posted a monochromatic photo of his chiselled back on the platform and wrote, "Work in progress," in his caption. The Love Aaj Kal actor did not reveal any details if he is transforming his body for a new project.

See his post here:

In the picture, Kartik can be seen showing off his well-toned back, as he is facing away from the camera. He is wearing gloves in his hands and sporting a cap on his head.

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut in 2011 release Pyar ka Punchnama. He worked in the films such as Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama , Kaanchi: The Unbreakable and Guest In London, before his major breakthrough film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018.

His latest movie Love Aaj Kal was a sequel of Imtiaz Ali's 2009 film of the same name, in which he was paired opposite Sara Ali Khan.