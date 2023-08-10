Kartik Aaryan's LOL 'Swayamvar' Reply To A Fan Who Proposed To Him

Kartik Aaryan in a still from the video. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan recently attended the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, where he had the most adorable fan encounter. Kartik Aaryan shared a video from the moment a fan proposed to him on his Instagram profile on Thursday. "I know I will never get a chance to ask this question again... Will you marry me?" a fan asked Kartik Aaryan at the event. Kartik blushed at first and then joked, "Here I am, someone is asking me about a love story, and someone is proposing marriage. What's happening? It feels like I'm in the middle of a swayamvar Great welcome in Melbourne." The actor did hug his fan who proposed to him though. "You can get a hug," he replied.

Posting the video on social media, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Aur yahan meri bolti band ho gayi. Mummy se pooch ke batata hu ( and here, I became speechless. Let me ask my mom first)." The comments section of Kartik's post was full of ROFL comments. "Just a normal day in Kartik's life," wrote a user. "That was a yes or no question K," added another. "We are already in line Kartik," wrote another fan. The fan who proposed to Kartik, commented, "I love you Kartik. This was the best moment of my life."

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post here:

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. Earlier this year, he made a cameo appearance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Last year ,the actor featured in Shehzada, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He also starred in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu and the thriller Freddy with Alaya F.

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi , Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. He also starred in Netflix's Dhamaka.