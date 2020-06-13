Kartik Aaryan Was Laughed At For Saying Amitabh Bachchan Tagged Him To Gulabo Sitabo Challenge

Kartik Aaryan in a still from the video (courtesy kartikaaryan)

Highlights Kartik shared an ROFL video on Instagram

He attempted the 'Gulabo Sitabo' challenge

Kartik was interrupted by his mom in the video

When Amitabh Bachchan started the Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister challenge, he really, really tagged Kartik Aaryan along with the likes of Big B's co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar. On the day of Gulabo Sitabo's release, Kartik attempted the challenge but was hilariously interrupted by her mother, who refused to believe that a megastar such as Mr Bachchan can assign a task to Kartik. Rebuked by his mom, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor turned to his sister for support, who broke into a fit of laughter when Kartik said Big B tagged him to a post. "You are in shock," he was told by her sister, who then snatched the phone away from Kartik as she wanted to play Ludo. LOL.

Kartik shared the ROFL video with a caption about something that he believed but turned out to be untrue: "Family is the biggest support system they said." Varun Dhawan was one of the first ones to drop a comment: "Hahaha," he wrote while Arjun Kapoor gave a shout-out to Kartik's mom for her savage response: "Mummy is on a roll... khel gaye... she is the star of this lockdown."

Interrupted by mom and sister, Kartik Aaryan's Gulabo Sitabo challenge was an epic fail.

The Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister challenge has also been attempted by Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and others.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo casts Ayushmann in the role of Baankey, aka Sitabo - a young, shrewd, not-so-well off and hot-headed tenant, always at odds with Big B's character Mirza, the titular Sitabo, who is an aged and grumpy landlord.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. He is looking forward to an impressive line-up of films with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 on the list.