Kartik Aaryan To NDTV On His Early Days In Bollywood: "It Was Very Tough For Me To Sustain In Mumbai"

Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in the Kabir Khan directorial Chandu Champion. Ahead of the film's release, the actor, in an exclusive chat with NDTV's Abira Dhar, opened up about his struggles in his early days in the industry. On being asked about his journey, the actor said, "There have been many rejections in terms of getting my first film also. Before Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety came along, i faced many difficult moments where it was very tough for me to sustain in Mumbai. I didn't have enough money at that time, I was living a life by borrowing from others. That was the time when I used to feel low but I never thought i would give up on acting. I used to feel sad, I used to think I don't have films and if my films don't work. I was in a very bad phase in life but it just happened that Sonu clicked and it became this big film and changed my life. It felt like i was relaunched."

In the same interview, the actor also admitted that he has got a "thing" for buying luxury cars. When asked about if his parents are involved in maintaining his finance, Kartik told NDTV, "My parents are very much involved in maintaining my finance. They are scared if one film doesn't work, what will happen? Everything is temporary in this industry."

Talking about his initial days in the industry, Kartik Aaryan told NDTV, "When I used to go to award shows, I would take ride from somebody. I made it a point that when I'll have money, I'll buy cars. The first car I bought was a third-hand. Perhaps for some rebellious nature, then I keep on buying cars. It has become a thing for me. But to be very honest, it's not a great investment. But it's nice to have your dream cars and dream house. Next I'll get my dream house built and hopefully I'll do that."

Chandu Champion is jointly backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films. This is the first time Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan have collaborated for a project.