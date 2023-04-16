Kartik Aaryan Congratulates Miss India 2023 Winner Nandini Gupta. See Pic

Kartik Aaryan shared this picture. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan likes to keep his fans engaged with details from his personal and professional life. Most recently, the Freddy star was seen at the Miss India 2023 grand finale event that was held in Manipur on April 15. The Bollywood heartthrob shared a wonderful picture from the beauty pageant where he can be seen sharing the frame with the winner of Miss India 2023, Nandini Gupta, the first runner-up - Shreya Poonja, and the seconnd runner-up - Thounaojam Strela Luwang. Congratulating the winners in the caption, Kartik wrote, “Honoured to be in the beautiful company of winners of Miss India 2023!! Congratulations @nandiniguptaa @shreya.poonja @strelaluwang and all the participants as well.”

Previously, Kartik Aaryan shared another picture from his practice session at the event. The actor also set the stage on fire with his performance. He shared an image in which he is seen wearing a hoodie and jeans as he performed a dance step on the stage. “Let's crown Miss India 2023,” he added.

Needless to say, Kartik Aaryan has a massive fan following all across the globe. This video on his timeline stands as testimony to the statement. Kartik was seen celebrating Holi with his fans in Dallas, US. In the clip, you can spot Kartik entering a large arena in a car and emerging from the sunroof. The crowd erupts in cheers as soon as it catches a glimpse of Kartik. For the caption, he wrote: “Pardes mein apne Desh wali feeling (The feeling of home in a foreign land). My first time in the US. Just unreal. Unbelievable. Thank you, Dallas for so much love. This Holi will always remain close to my heart.”

Kartik Aaryan surprised his fans with another good news. He revealed that he will be seen playing Rooh Baba with the third instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor shared a video where he was seen sitting on a rocking chair in a dark room dressed as his character Rooh Baba. “Kya laga, kahani khatam ho gayi? Darwaaze to band hote hai taaki ek baar fir se khul sake. Main aatmao se sirf baat nahi karta, aatmaaein mere andar aa bhi jaati hai (What did you think -- the story is over? The door is closed so that it can open once again. I don't just talk to the soul, the soul also comes inside me)," he stated.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Shehzada. He is also known for his work in films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi, Guest Inn London, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety among others.