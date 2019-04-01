Karisma Kapoor's Weekendnama With Elizabeth Hurley In Mumbai

Karisma Kapoor with Elizabeth Hurley. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Priya Aswani and Haseena Jethmalani also joined them Elizabeth Hurley looked fabulous in a sequinned dress Karisma opted for black denims with a jazzy tee

Karisma Kapoor spent Sunday evening catching up with British actress Elizabeth Hurley in Mumbai. Karisma, star of films like Biwi No 1, Fiza and Zubeidaa, posted a picture from the cosy get-together, which also included event designer Priya Aswani and designer Haseena Jethmalani. She captioned the photo: "The tall and short of it." Elizabeth Hurley, who has featured in movies such as Bedazzled and the Austin Power films, looked lovely in a gold sequinned dress. Her wavy hair fell gracefully on her shoulders as she posed with a smile on her face. Karisma Kapoor jazzed up her otherwise basic look with a sequinned tee.

Take a look at the post:

On her Instagram page, Elizabeth Hurley added a picture of herself from the same party and captioned it: "Bombay nights."

Here's Elizabeth Hurley's post:

Earlier in the day, Karisma Kapoor caught up with Mum Knows best founder Mandhira Korala. Karisma, along with her children Samaira and Kiaan, spent the first half of the day with Mandhira and her children. Here's the post:

Karisma Kapoor was among the top crop of actresses in the Nineties. She starred in films like Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Judwaa among others.

She took a break from films in 2003 after the release of Baaz: A Bird In Danger and returned in 2012 with Dangerous Ishhq, which turned out to be a box office turkey.

Karisma Kapoor currently features in several advertisements and walks the ramp for A-list designers at fashion shows.

