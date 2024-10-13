Karisma Kapoor's Initial Reaction To Kareena And Saif Ali Khan's Relationship: "Took Me A Second To Process"

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are one of the most loved and followed couples in Bollywood. The couple got married in 2012 and have two children, Taimur and Jeh. But back when Saif and Kareena met and started dating, Kareena's older sister Karisma Kapoor had a surprising reaction to it. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were recently on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show together. Karisma spoke about Kareena revealing her relationship with Saif on a call. "It took me a second to process all of this. Saif was my buddy, and my co-star, right?" she said.

Karisma also revealed how Kareena first disclosed the news to her. "Kareena actually asked me to sit down somewhere before she could say what she wanted to say. I didn't understand the need, but I did find a sofa in the London store where I was shopping. She went like, 'The thing is that, I'm in love with Saif. We are together. We are dating,' and I wanted to hold on more tightly to the sofa," she said.

Kapil then asked Kareena who professed their love first. "Knowing me, I would have confessed first. It was important that I told him directly what I felt about us. It was important," said Kareena. She also added an iconic Jab We Met reference while talking about Saif. "Everyone knows I'm my own favourite. So before telling anyone else, I had to tell him first," Kareena added.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Returns. Besides Kareena, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.