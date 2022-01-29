Karisma Kapoor Shows Off Her Abs, Malaika Arora's Reaction Is All Of Us

Karisma Kapoor shared these photos (Courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Highlights Karisma Kapoor shared stunning photos

In the photos, Karisma is showing off her abs

Many celebrities including Malaika Arora commented on her photos

Karisma Kapoor is diving into the weekend with quite a buzz around her. Why so? Her latest Instagram post shows Karisma dressed up in pants and a crop top for the weekend. She has also smeared her lips in a bright red colour and adorned herself with golden loop earrings. That's the weekend vibe we are looking for, right? But that's not all. Malaika Arora, who is a fitness enthusiast, noticed something much more important. She commented on Karisma's post, "Abs" with a fire emoji. Definitely, Karisma's toned abs are worth praising. Malaika's sister Amrita Arora also commented, "I see abs" and she also dropped a heart-eyes emoji.



If that kind of motivation for fitness and beauty wasn't enough, here's Karisma Kapoor with one of her "Saturday sayings." She captioned the photo, "Grow through what you go through." Now, that's a good amount of inspiration for the weekend, isn't it?



Take a look at Karisma Kapoor's post:



Karisma Kapoor is a strong supporter of self-care. She promotes it through her Instagram posts too. How? The actress only has to pose in one of her cool T-shirts. Yes. In one post, Karisma is seen in a white T-shirt that read "self-care club. Eat, hydrate, exercise, sleep." She captioned the image, "Who's joining my Self Care Club?"



Karisma Kapoor often brightens up our days with her social media posts. On one Sunday, she set the mood for a brighter day with her smile. Karisma has posted a selfie where she smiles at the lens while shutting her eyes. The sunshine is giving her a glow. Karisma captioned the image, "That kinda Sunday,” with Sun, honeybee and heart emoji.



Karisma Kapoor's posts give us happy vibes not only at weekends but also during weekdays. The actress wins our hearts with her motivational lines and her stark beauty through her social media presence. Once she posted a selfie and captioned it, "Glow up and show up." In the hashtags, Karisma added “Wednesday wisdom” and “Keep going”.



On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 web series Mentalhood.