Karisma Kapoor Makes Our Sunday Brighter With A Happy Selfie

Karisma Kapoor is one Indian actress who continues to enthral the audience with her effervescent charm. The actress also has a mighty presence on social media, replete with family photos, throwback images and goofy videos. On Sunday, Karisma Kapoor decided to make our Instagram feed a whole lot brighter by sharing a selfie as she lounged on the balcony, grinning widely. In the image, the actress is seen in a simple black tank top and a face bereft of makeup. Looking stunning as always, Karisma Kapoor said, “That kinda Sunday,” with sun, honeybee and heart emoji. Karisma Kapoor shared the same picture on Instagram Stories and said, “If you can dream it, you can do it.”

See the post here:

A few days ago, Karisma Kapoor shared another one of her balcony selfies. This time she was seen in a silver dress but opted to add a pop of colour on her lips with a bright pink lip stain. Her lovely tresses left open, Karisma in the caption said, “Go with the flow.”

Soon after, she dropped a stunning image of herself dressed in a traditional ensemble. In the caption, the actress dropped the perfect motivational quote and said, “Believe in the reasons, believe in the process.” She also added a flower emoji to the caption along with the hashtag “Monday motivation.”

On New Year too, Karisma Kapoor blessed us with another picture in the balcony series. Dressed in pyjamas and a party hat, Karisma Kapoor wrote, “It's just better in pajamas…Happy New year everyone.”

For Christmas too, Karisma Kapoor had ditched the glamorous outfits in favour of striped pyjamas. She was in a plaid set, sitting in front of a Christmas tree, a coffee mug in hand. In the caption, she wrote, “Does it matter if I was naughty or nice? Though I've only been nice this year. Merry Christmas everyone! Stay well. Stay safe.”

Karisma Kapoor is known for her work in hit films such as Zubeidaa, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, CoolieNo.1, and Raja Hindustani, among several others. She was last seen in the 2020 web series Mentalhood.